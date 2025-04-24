‘Still in disbelief': Mom speaks after son preparing for Marines shot, paralyzed

An 18-year-old who was preparing to head to the Marines is paralyzed after his mom said someone shot him outside their Miami-Dade home in a shooting that still hasn't been solved.

The mother of 18-year-old Neamiah Johnson believes whoever shot her son was searching for someone else.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Johnson was the captain of his varsity basketball team and had his eyes set on graduating from Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School next month. He enlisted in the Marines last week.

Naytalia Johnson said her son was outside their home Monday night when someone shot him several times. The teen is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I'm numb because Neamiah is a great child and he didn't deserve to be shot down like that," Johnson said. "He's still is in disbelief, he's asking 'why me mommy?'"

Family Photos Family Photos

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 28th Avenue and Northwest 87st Terrace. While Miami-Dade detectives are investigating, Johnson said she does not believe her son was the intended target.

"Mistaken identity,” Johnson said. "He was just cleaning out my car and someone shot him down and he was saying mommy help me and I felt like I couldn't help him."

The shooting has not only devastated Johnson's family, but people in the community too. The family's pastor, Gaston Smith, said many people are praying for Neamiah.

"We're used to this happening with kids who have been in bad situations, with troubled children, but we're not used to this happening to a stellar child like this," Smith said. "It is devastating because although he's here with us, we're thankful he's alive, he'll be paralyzed."

Johnson described her son as selfless, humble, a good student and someone who’s never been in trouble. The family wants answers.

"I would like justice for him because my baby is paralyzed and the doctors are saying he won't walk again," Johnson said.

There is no information on the suspect or suspects. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Northside District General Investigations Unit has assumed the investigation.

There is a GoFundMe for Johnson.