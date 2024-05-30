Mom who pushed for law after son's killing wishes ‘peace' for mom of slain Pembroke Pines girl

Ali Kessler didn’t just grieve the murder of her 4-year-old son Greyson at the hands of his father.

She went to work, helping champion a law designed to make it easier for courts to protect children involved in custody and divorce disputes.

"Greyson's Law" took effect last July, requiring judges - when deciding how to assign parental responsibility - to consider whether they have reasonable cause to believe a child is in imminent danger, even if no criminal charges or convictions have previously resulted.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill aimed at protecting the safety of children caught in custody battles.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But it was not enough to save two-year-old Melody Duran.

Police say Duran was killed by her father Tuesday in Pembroke Pines.

And court records reveal Melody’s mother warned the court last year that Jeronimo Anthony Duran, 33, was “erratic, aggressive, violent and dangerous” to her and their daughter.

At the time, she wanted custody "100% of the time” with only supervised timesharing with the father.

A father arrested in the killing of his 2-year-old daughter in a Pembroke Pines home is facing a first-degree murder charge. Jeronimo A. Duran, 33, is also facing an aggravated child abuse charge in the toddler's killing.

But as the months passed, the two sides reached a settlement that included timesharing, and a judge in March approved it as being in "the child’s best interests."

It’s a phrase that makes Ali Kessler bristle.

“Well, what the judge said was in Greyson’s best interest was clearly not,” she said, recalling her pleas with the court to keep Greyson away from the father who she said was a violent threat to her and her son.

In May 2021, he carried out that threat in a murder-suicide.

And, she said, every morning she awakens thinking of the son who would now be seven years old.

"I don't stop thinking of him. He’s everywhere," she said in her home amid Greyson’s photos and artwork.

And when she heard the circumstances around Melody’s death, she said, “I find it sickening. I find it sickening we're still hearing about this - this is probably the third or fourth case I’ve heard of like this year."

A 911 call released Wednesday revealed the frantic moments after a 2-year-old girl was discovered unconscious before she died allegedly at the hands of her father in Pembroke Pines. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

It’s unclear to what degree, if any, Greyson’s law figured into the judge’s decision to approve the settlement that allowed Duran to have unsupervised contact with his daughter.

"I have heard it helped out other people," Kessler said, recalling contacts “by multiple parents who say, 'Your son, your law, has saved my child’s life.' But I’ve also heard it was cited in court and judges had no idea what it was."

After Greyson’s death, she created a non-profit called Greyson’s Choice https://greysonschoice.org/ to raise awareness about the threat of violence looming over domestic court cases.

In the Duran custody dispute, many months had passed since the first allegations were made, including a time when a confidential temporary arrangement was in place, before Melody’s parents presented their agreed upon settlement to the court.

But Kessler has seen enough, she said, to know sometimes the domestic courts system can leave women at a disadvantage.

"No one ever believes when they say there’s a reason for leaving or abuse, especially with women," she said. "Courts see them as being hysterical, angry or bitter when it’s just not the case."

Jeronimo Duran appears in bond court to face charges in his 2-year-old daughter's murder.

In retrospect, the danger was clear for Melody.

“If there are any red flags, if there's any sort of evidence that would imply you believe your or your child are in imminent danger, that’s enough for a judge to step in,” she said.

That’s so even if, as in Duran’s case, there’s no criminal charge filed involving that threat of violence.

Now, to another grieving mother, Kessler offered this: “I wish her all the peace. And it’s going to be a real long road. It doesn’t get any easier. It only gets harder when reality sinks it. I hope she has a real good support system. She’s going to need it.”

NBC6 reached out to the judge and lawyers for both parents in the Duran case and have not heard back.