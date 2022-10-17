Mom's Birthday Gift Lands Son in Broward County Jail: Police

He said he was just getting his mother some jewelry for her birthday, but instead of money he had a gun and now he’s spending her birthday in jail, police said.

Everton Francis, 18, entered the Lauderhill Jewelry Exchange about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and was shown a gold necklace and pendant worth $4,700. He told the employee he was going to shop around, according to an arrest report.

The Coral Springs man returned about 40 minutes later to make the purchase, but when the employee lay the gold Cuban chain necklace and pendant on the counter Francis grabbed them and ran out of the store, the report stated.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The employee saw a Lauderhill Mall security guard walk past and she yelled “catch him.” The guard chased and cornered Francis in the Rainbows clothing store, investigators said.

Francis pulled a gun from his fanny pack. The guard told him to “drop the gun” and Francis complied, the guard said.

Police arrived to arrest Francis. They returned the jewelry and discovered the handgun was reported stolen Oct. 2. Security cameras recorded the theft on video, detectives said.

While sitting handcuffed in the back seat of a police car, Francis said, “When are you guys going to take me home? I just took it for my mom for her birthday, but they got their jewelry back so y’all should just let me go,” the report stated.

At Francis's first court appearance the next day, Broward assistant state attorney Eric Linder listed prior arrests for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto, firearm theft, burglary, dealing in stolen property, possessing a concealed firearm and more all before Francis turned 18.

“Your honor, Mr. Francis, even at the age of 18, is a danger to the community,” Linder said. “He brought a gun into a jewelry exchange and committed a robbery.”

Francis was charged with armed robbery, grand theft of a firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm. He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond., records show.