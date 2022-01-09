South Florida

Monday Will Be Warm Before Cooler Temps Move in on South Florida

By Steve MacLaughlin

As the weekend comes to a close, breezy conditions will wind down for the area.

However, showers and a thunderstorm are expected tomorrow as a cold front approaches the area.

It will also be the last day with highs in the 80s before cooler moves in and hangs around for several days.

Shower chances will extend Monday afternoon through Tuesday before a changing airmass ushers in more January-like weather.

By mid-week, brighter skies will return in tandem with low humidity and cooler than normal low temperatures. 

Wednesday through Saturday will bring morning lows down into the mid 50s and lower 60s as afternoon highs level off in the mid-70s under sunny skies.

