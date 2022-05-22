Monkeypox Case Reported in Broward County

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County announced one presumptive case of monkeypox in Broward County on Sunday.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, part of the same family as smallpox, though typically less severe.

DOH-Broward and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the case, which officials say is related to international travel.

The patient remains isolated as DOH-Broward conducts epidemiological investigations to notify possible exposures and offers potential post-exposure prophylaxis.

Over the last week, clusters of monkeypox cases have been reported globally. On Friday, the CDC issued a health advisory regarding recent cases in the United States.

At this time, DOH-Broward has not yet identified any additional cases in the county.

According to a statement from DOH-Broward, there is likely cross-protection against monkeypox for individuals who received the smallpox vaccine.

DOH-Broward also says the risk of exposure remains low, because human-to-human transmission generally requires prolonged, face-to-face contact, direct contact with lesion materials, or indirect contact with lesion materials through contaminated items, such as contaminated clothing.

Monkeypox is not generally considered a sexually transmitted disease, though it can be passed on during sex.

DOH-Broward advises that health care providers should remain vigilant of monkeypox symptoms, especially among individuals with relevant travel history.