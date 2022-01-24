Monoclonal Antibody Sites in Florida Closed After FDA Revokes Treatment's EUA

All monoclonal antibody sites in Florida have been shut down until further notice after the Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency authorizations for two COVID-19 antibody drugs, the state's health department announced.

The FDA said Monday the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they are unlikely to work against the omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections.

If the drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use.

The U.S. government temporarily stopped distributing the two drugs in late December, as omicron was racing across the country to become the dominant variant. But officials resumed distribution after complaints from Republican governors, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, who claimed that the drugs continued to help some omicron patients.

DeSantis has heavily promoted antibody drugs as a signature part of his administration's COVID-19 response, setting up infusion sites and lauding them at news conferences, while opposing vaccine mandates and other public health measures.