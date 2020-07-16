coronavirus

Monroe County Issues Nightly Restaurant Closures, Alcohol Sales Ban During Pandemic

Florida had previously issued an order closing bars down across the state while Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach had their bars closed after not being part of initial openings

Closing time will come sooner in locations across Monroe County and the Florida Keys after an ordinance was passed Thursday closing restaurants late at night and prohibiting alcohol sales.

The ordinance, which goes into effect July 24th, will close restaurants from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly and prohibit alcohol sales from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. until it can be re-discussed at an August 19th board meeting.

Any person violating the ordinance could be punished with a $500 fine or 60 days in jail while businesses will be fined $1,000 for the first offense and $5,000 for each repeat offense.

Florida had previously issued an order closing bars down across the state while the three South Florida counties - Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach - had their bars closed after not being part of initial openings.

Key West issued a new mask mandate Monday requiring everyone to wear a facial covering at all times, regardless of social distancing, while cancelling the city’s annual Fantasy Fest just days before.

