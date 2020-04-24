Monroe County Not Reopening Until End of May at Earliest Amid Pandemic

One county in South Florida does not believe they will be opening back up to visitors and tourists for at least another month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monroe County released a statement Friday saying that, after talks with officials from the Florida Department of Health, it does not anticipate lifting its current restriction on non-residents until at least the end of May.

Officials say the restrictions could be extended depending on how the state deals with the pandemic.

“The relaxing of protective measures may be considered when there are no new cases or a steady downward trend in the Florida Keys for at least two weeks,” the statement read in part.

Monroe County set up traffic checkpoints on March 27th to impose the temporary ban on non-residents as the crisis grew across South Florida. The ban followed tourist destinations like Key West closing hotels and forcing non-residents to leave.