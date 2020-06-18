Monroe County Order Makes Face Coverings Mandatory in Public Amid Pandemic

Monroe County is now requiring all workers and customers to wear masks in public amid in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The order was issued Thursday morning effective immediately for all locations that have a roof, including bars and restaurants in tourist hot spots like Key West and Key Largo.

The ordinance permits restaurant and bar patrons to “remove their masks while seated and eating or drinking and allows those working out in gyms to remove their face coverings while actively exercising,” provided social distancing is maintained.

Face coverings include a facemask, homemade mask or other covering such as a scarf, bandana, handkerchief, or other similar cloth covering.

The news comes nearly three weeks after Monroe County reopened to non-residents on June 1st, a move that came over two months after officials closed the county to visitors in an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic.