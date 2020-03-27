coronavirus

Monroe County Sets Up Traffic Checkpoints to Enforce Pandemic Restrictions

Monroe County last week announced it was only allowing those who live, own property or actively work in the Florida Keys to be admitted until further notice

One county in South Florida is making sure visitors and non-residents are not coming in as part of their effort to stop the spread of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Monroe County has set up law enforcement traffic stops starting Friday for an 18 mile stretch of U.S. 1 sound bound at mile marker 112 as well as part of State Road 905, located between Ocean Reef and Key Largo, in an effort to enforce the county’s closure to those who are not residents.

Amid growing concern over the coronavirus, Monroe County last week announced it was only allowing those who live, own property or actively work in the Florida Keys to be admitted until further notice. Hotels in the area were closed and visitors were asked to leave and all non-essential businesses were closed.

Residents can show their proof of residency with a resident reentry sticker, local identification, utility bill, deed and lease or tax bill.

City officials have renewed Key West's state of emergency order for another seven days, adding new shutdown measures in light of the coronavirus outbreak in South Florida.

Those who work in the Florida Keys, such as construction workers, will need to show a letter from their employer, employee identification, a pay stub or a current construction contract in the Keys.

First responders, healthcare workers and military actively engaged in work in the Keys will need proper IDs.

