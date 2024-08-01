Monroe County Sheriff's deputy arrested for misusing computer databases

A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly misusing computer databases at her job, sheriff's officials said.

Deputy Jennifer Ketcham was arrested on 19 felony counts of misuse of law enforcement computers, computer networks, and electronic devices.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Booking photo of Jennifer Ketcham

Hired on June 2, 2021, Ketchum used law enforcement databases to look up information for personal reasons beyond the legal authority of her job, sheriff's officials said.

Ketchum was put on unpaid administrative leave while Internal Affairs conducted an investigation.

“I am committed to keeping this community informed of significant events that occur in this agency — good and bad,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a news release.

Her bond was set to $1.9 million.