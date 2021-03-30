Florida Keys

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim Advocate Fired After Road Rage Arrest

Steve Hustad had been suspended without pay since his arrest on Feb. 22 by the Florida Highway Patrol

Getty Images

A victim advocate for the sheriff's office in the Florida Keys was fired Tuesday after being arrested on charges of aggravated assault and reckless driving related to a road rage incident, officials said.

Steve Hustad had been suspended without pay since his arrest on Feb. 22 by the Florida Highway Patrol while driving a Monroe County Sheriff's cruiser, sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“This was a serious case that fortunately didn’t end with the loss of life,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

Local

Florida 18 mins ago

Bill Could Shield Florida Universities From COVID-19 Lawsuits

Miami-Dade County 54 mins ago

2 Suspects Sought in Seattle Woman's Death in Texas Caught in Florida

The news release said Hustad was arrested at his home in Homestead on Tuesday morning.

It was not immediately known if Hustad has a lawyer. He has worked for the sheriff's office since 1999.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysMonroe County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us