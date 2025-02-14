Florida Keys

Monroe Sheriff's deputy arrested for allegedly stalking ex-girlfriend

Deputy Randy Rancel, 31, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor stalking charge, the sheriff's office said

By NBC6

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Deputy Randy Rancel, 31, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor stalking charge, the sheriff's office said.

Randy Rancel
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Randy Rancel

Officials said Rancel's former girlfriend sought stalking charges after he initiated unwanted communication with her, made efforts to monitor her movements and made unwanted visits to her residence and workplace.

Rancel, who was hired in November of 2023, was booked into jail and could lose his job, officials said.

"I have notified Deputy Rancel that I intend to terminate his employment pending a pre-termination hearing," Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "I am committed to keeping this community informed of significant events that occur in this agency, good and bad."

