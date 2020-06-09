Monument Honoring Confederate Veterans Removed From Jacksonville Park

Part of a monument honoring Confederate veterans was taken down early Tuesday morning at a North Florida park.

NBC affiliate First Coast News says the bronze topper of the monument was taken down by Jacksonville city officials around 4 a.m. at the park along with a nameplate.

The monument, a bronze figure depicting a confederate soldier in a winter uniform meant to honor the Jacksonville Light Infantry that was part of the Confederacy, has been in the park since 1898.

Officials across the country have been removing structures honoring the Confederacy in recent days amid ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.