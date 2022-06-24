Moped Driver Killed in Crash in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver dead in southwest Miami-Dade Friday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 184th Street and 137th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the crash involved the moped and one other vehicle.

The moped driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity hasn't been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

