More Broward Sheriff's deputies suspended in fallout from Tamarac triple murder

Several more Broward Sheriff's deputies have been suspended following the horrific triple murder in Tamarac back in February.

Records showed five deputies were placed on administrative leave without pay last week amid internal affairs investigations.

The deputies - Dia Cross, Daimeon Nelson, Eric Baide, Eric Klisiak, and Lemar Blackwood - are under investigation for multiple issues including discretion, meeting BSO standards and neglect of duty, according to May 30 letters released by BSO.

A probationary deputy, Stephen Tapia, was also issued a termination form on May 30, according to one of the letters.

"You are hereby noticed that your employment with the Broward Sheriff's Office is terminated for failure to meet probationary standards," the letter read.

The suspensions are just the latest amid an ongoing investigation into failures that may have led to the triple murder of a woman, her father and their neighbor.

Nathan Gingles is accused of gunning down his estranged wife, Mary Gingles, her father, David Ponzer, and their neighbor, Andrew Ferrin on North Plum Bay Parkway back on Feb. 16.

In radio dispatch calls from the Tamarac triple murder, dispatchers are heard sending out information about how many shots were reported and that a woman was heard screaming.

Authorities said the Gingles' 4-year-old daughter witnessed the killings and was taken from her mother's home, prompting a statewide Amber Alert to be issued.

Nathan Gingles and his daughter were later found at a Walmart in North Lauderdale, where he was taken into custody.

Gingles was arrested on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, one count of kidnapping and one count of violating a domestic violence injunction.

Court records show Mary and Nathan Gingles were going through a contentious divorce. She had obtained two domestic violence injunctions against him and said he had threatened to kill her.

Multiple deputies were demoted or placed on leave shortly after the killings by Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, who called it a "piss-poor performance" by several investigators.

Months after the killings, the former head of BSO's Tamarac unit, Jemeriah Cooper, was fired.

Nathan Gingles remains held without bond and had pleaded not guilty. He could face the death penalty if convicted.