More COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open to Kids Ages 12 And Older in Miami-Dade County

More COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available to kids 12 years old and over in Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County announced Friday that appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are now open to those ages 12 and older at the following three locations:

Health District Center

Address: 1350 NW 14 Street, Miami Florida 33125

Days open: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Little Haiti Clinic

Address: 300 NE 80 Terrace, Miami Florida 33138

Days Open: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

West Perrine Clinic

Address: 18255 Homestead Avenue, Miami Florida 33157

Days Open: Monday through Friday

Anyone under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by an adult. They must also complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form, the department said.

To schedule an appointment, click here. The department recommends using the browser Google Chrome.