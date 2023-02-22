More Girls Claim Lewd Acts by Homestead P.E. Teacher Accused of Sex With Student

A former South Florida high school physical education teacher accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student is facing more charges after two additional victims came forward, police said Wednesday.

Joseph Edward Tolliver was arrested earlier this month on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a child 12 to 16 years old, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Joseph Tolliver

Tolliver, 37, was a P.E. teacher at Campbell Drive K-8 Center in Homestead.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police said after two more victims came forward Tolliver is facing more than three dozen new charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.

The initial charge came after Tolliver was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student after the teen told police they developed a personal relationship.

She said Tolliver visited her on several occasions and would enter through her bedroom window to avoid being seen by her mother, an arrest report said.

On Feb. 4, the teen said she met Tolliver in the parking lot of her apartment complex where they had sex in his car, the report said.

The new allegations involve two girls who attended Campbell Drive K-8 Center and said they were fondled by Tolliver when they were 12 years old, arrest reports said.

One girl said she was fondled on more than 30 occasions throughout the school year, and said Tolliver would French kiss her and ask her if she wanted to watch pornographic videos with him, an arrest report said.

The other girl said she was fondled on more than five occasions and said Tolliver once bit her bottom lip and asked if she wanted to watch pornographic videos with him, the report said.

Tolliver, a former football and track athlete at the University of Miami, was booked back into jail Wednesday, records showed.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said they've initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure Tolliver won't be able to seek future employment with the district.

"We commend the Miami-Dade Police Department for their investigative work on this case, which occurred away from the school setting, and for bringing this individual to justice," the statement read. "Miami-Dade County Public Schools is profoundly disturbed by the abhorrent allegations made against this individual. This District goes to great lengths to promote a safe and secure learning environment and any actions that run contrary to that will not be tolerated."