More possible victims of Palm Beach man who sent girl ‘obscene' messages, tried to meet her: Sheriff

A South Florida man who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old girl and tried to meet up with her was arrested on multiple charges, and authorities said there could be more victims.

Roman Gomez, 59, was arrested Thursday on charges including using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child, transmitting info harmful to minors and obscene communication - traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, Palm Beach County jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, the 16-year-old had been exchanging messages for months with Gomez, a married father who knows her family.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Roman Gomez

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Some of the messages were exchanged through Facebook messenger while others were sent through Whatsapp.

"You definitely should do the modeling thing you might need to send me the pictures so I can proof read them first (wink face emoji) you'd be great at it your beautiful," Gomez sent in one message. "You definitely have a bikini bod and a killer one at that just say n. Oh I'd get into so much trouble if your mom and dad reads our messages."

At one point, Gomez sent the girl a video through Whatsapp of him masturbating with the caption "I would Like for you to touch me," the report said.

On Tuesday, the girl and her mother met with authorities, and an investigator who was posing as the teen started exchanging messages with Gomez, who would delete messages after they were read, the report said.

"Things are heating up don't let them cool down you never told me a fantasy of yours what turns you on what is something you want to try," Gomez said in one of the messages, according to the report.

The two discussed meeting up to perform sex acts and on Wednesday, Gomez requested the teen meet him at a McDonald's in Lake Worth and follow him back to his townhouse, the report said.

On Thursday, he drove to the McDonald's where detectives made contact with him and he was taken into custody before he was booked into jail.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said detectives believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 561-688-4060.