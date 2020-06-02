More Protests, Demonstrations in South Florida Tuesday

Demonstrators gathered in South Florida Tuesday as protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued.

A large group of protesters were taking part in a rally in a parking lot off Sample Road in Coral Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Another protest was expected at the Miami-Dade pre-trial detention center near the Metro Justice Building in the afternoon.

Peaceful protests were held in Downtown Miami Monday, ending before Miami-Dade's curfew went into effect at 9 p.m. The protesters marched from the Torch of Friendship, stopped at AmericanAirlines Arena, and then the Freedom Tower before ending at the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

"We do our best to monitor the crowd so we are doing our job. We have an obligation to keep people safe and keep the peace and we recognize that. And we also understand people’s right to free speech and to assemble like we are not infringing so that’s a delicate balance," Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said Tuesday. "We don’t want to create a confrontation if we don’t have to, we are not here to harm anyone. We want you to be able to protest but we also need to be able to protect critical infrastructure."

Protests over the weekend began peacefully but tensions escalated when the official protests ended and there were confrontations between demonstrators and police.

Frustration and anger could be seen on streets across the country Monday night, the seventh night of protests against police brutality spurred by the death of George Floyd. Terrance Floyd, George's brother, made an emotional plea for the violence that has marred many of the demonstrations to end.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said demonstrations throughout the state have been mostly peaceful since Monday, with no significant injuries among police or civilians and no reports of widespread property damage.

“I appreciate all the hard work being done by our local officials, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Highway Patrol and our law enforcement to help ensure the safety of residents and visitors, as well as those who are engaging in peaceful First Amendment activity," DeSantis said in a statement. “Over the past 24 hours, demonstrations have remained largely peaceful thanks to these collaborative efforts. We will remain vigilant and stand ready in the event something changes. Florida will not tolerate rioting, looting or violence. We encourage all residents and visitors to continue abiding by local curfews and directives and thank everyone for their cooperation."

DeSantis said he'd mobilized 700 Florida National Guard soldiers and 1,300 Florida Highway Patrol troopers to support law enforcement.