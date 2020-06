After Miami’s warmest June morning ever recorded on Thursday and warmest morning ever recorded on any day of any year on Friday, we are waking up to more record warm temperatures today.

Expect hazy, hot & humid weather all weekend. Feels-like temps will once again range from 105° to 110° with little or no rain at all until the middle and end of next week.

Track the weather across South Florida with NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.