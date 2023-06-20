first alert weather

More scattered thunderstorms expected Tuesday with possible flooding, strong winds, heavy lightning

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Yesterday, slow moving thunderstorms led to flooding throughout Miami-Dade. Flash Flood warnings and Flood Advisories were in place through the evening hours. There were rainfall totals between three and six inches.

More storms remain in the forecast today.

Tuesday morning starts off quiet, but more scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected. It’ll be hot and humid with heat index values into the low 100s with highs in the low 90s. That will make for a stuffy afternoon before storms work through.

Storms are expected to develop after noon and pulse through the evening hours. Due to how much rain was picked up yesterday, there is an elevated flooding concern within the afternoon downpours. We are highlighted for localized flooding threats along with gusty wind within the storms.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This evening there will be lingering activity before quiet conditions take over after midnight. We keep the level one risk for severe storms and flooding. This means the thunderstorms could produce strong winds, frequent lightning, flooding, and hail can’t be ruled out, but it isn’t likely the main concern.

This week remains active with daily thunderstorms and localized flooding concerns.

The tropics are still active with Tropical Storm Bret working westward in the Atlantic.

Local

Miami 10 mins ago

‘Help me, he has a gun!': Ring video captures apparent kidnapping in Miami

Surfside condo collapse 12 hours ago

Family honors late mother with acts of service 2 years after Surfside tragedy

The latest advisory keeps it as a tropical storm, but it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane within the next few days as it works toward the Lesser Antilles.

Bret looks to move into the Caribbean waters, so this will be something we need to keep our eyes on, even if its with indirect impacts.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherWeatherFirst Alert Doppler 6000today’s forecast
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us