More Tears Tuesday During Jury Selection in Parkland Trial

Two more groups of 60 prospective jurors were pared down to 22 Tuesday for the sentencing of convicted mass murderer Nikolas Cruz.

Two of those jurors may be excused if their employers decline to pay them for several months while they serve on the jury. A woman working for the Broward County Commission and a man working for Delta Airlines await word on their payment status.

A total of 169 people have been chosen from a pool of 749 over five days. Two more panels are expected to be screened Tuesday afternoon.

One woman left the courtroom in tears as the second morning session was getting underway. She returned before the lunch break to apologize to Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

The judge said an apology was unnecessary and pointed out several other jurors have left earlier proceedings for similar emotional reasons.

Seven women and one man had left the courtroom abruptly, Monday, some with tears in their eyes.

Jury selection will continue Wednesday in courtroom 17150 with the sentencing trial scheduled to begin May 31 and last through September.

Cruz pled guilty to 17 charges of murder and 17 charges of attempted murder following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Feb. 14, 2018. He is facing life in prison or the death penalty.