More Than 100 Cats Living in Deplorable Conditions Rescued in Deerfield Beach

Deputies have recovered more than 100 cats from filthy conditions inside a Deerfield Beach mobile home, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The cats were found inside the home of Nicole Dupras, the founder of White Angel Cat Rescue.

Dupras is now facing animal deprivation charges, according to BSO.

NBC 6 approached Dupras outside Broward County Animal Care and Adoption and she declined an interview.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Diana Salcedo, who operates a different animal rescue, said she called police on Wednesday when she heard cats screeching while standing outside the house.

"[Deputies] saw feces caked on the ground, cages on top of cages all the way to the ceiling. Their eyes were burning, they came out crying from the bad air," said Salcedo.

Many of the cats are now up for adoption at Broward Animal Care.