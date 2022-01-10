Monroe County

More Than 100 Haitian Migrants Come Ashore in Key Largo

The boat was found around 3 a.m. in the area near the exclusive gated community Ocean Reef Club

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

More than 100 Haitian migrants arrived ashore in Key Largo early Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the boat was found around 3 a.m. in the area near the exclusive gated community Ocean Reef Club. Officials said they received reports of over 100 people on board with 20 needing medical assistance.

NBC 6

“My heart goes out to them, but it’s a very difficult situation,” said Key Largo resident Chuck Post.

Local

The migrants were put aboard on buses and were escorted from the area by Border Patrol.

A total of four people, two adults and two children, were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

