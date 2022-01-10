More Than 100 Haitian Migrants Rescued in Waters Off Key Largo

More than 100 Haitian migrants were rescued early Monday morning in the waters off Key Largo.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the boat was found around 3 a.m. in the area near the Ocean Reef Club. Officials said they received reports of over 100 people on board with 20 needing medical assistance.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“My heart goes out to them, but it’s a very difficult situation,” said Key Largo resident Chuck Post.

A total of four people, two adults and two children, were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates.