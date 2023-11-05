More than 100 people gathered to march against hate in Downtown Miami

MIAMI, Fl— More than 100 people marched through Downtown Miami Sunday against hate.

“This country has never been as divided as it is today,” said Matt Anderson of Mosaic Miami. “The Miami community is hurting and grieving. We are at risk of all of our hard work and bridge-building going to shreds.”

The March in Unity walk started at Miami’s Freedom Tower.

Organizers say the goal was to send a positive message in the face of rising antisemitism and Islamophobic incidents.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“We’re in a situation where people aren’t talking to one another,” Anderson said. “Friends aren’t talking to one another. Temperatures are high. This is an opportunity to check in.”

Police escorted the crowd down NE 6th Street as marchers held signs which read “We Are United” and “March in Unity.”

Some say the message is needed now in the midst of the Israel-Hamas War.

“I am here in solidarity for human lives,” said one marcher. “Whether they’re in Palestine, Israel or any part of the world.”