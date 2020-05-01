More Than 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida as State Death Toll Passes 1,300

What to Know With another 1,038 confirmed coronavirus cases, Florida's total rose to 34,728

Florida added more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases and reported 46 new virus-related deaths Friday.

With another 1,038 confirmed coronavirus cases, the state's total rose to 34,728, while the state's COVID-19-related death toll rose to 1,314, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, more than 5,700 people have been hospitalized for the virus to-date, and more than 404,000 have been tested.

Miami-Dade County had more than 300 new cases Friday, for a total of 12,389 cases, while Broward's total rose to 5,144.

The death toll in the two counties combined for more than 550, with 358 in Miami-Dade and 199 in Broward.

Palm Beach County had 3,041 reported cases and 191 deaths, while Monroe had 79 cases and 3 deaths.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced baby steps toward reopening the state's economy. Florida’s restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen Monday at 25% capacity, if the local government allows it, the governor said Wednesday.

DeSantis' order will also allow hospitals and surgical centers statewide to restart nonessential, elective procedures — but only if they have sufficient medical supplies and agree to help nursing homes and assisted living facilities prevent and respond to coronavirus outbreaks.

Excluded from DeSantis' order are hard-hit, heavily populated Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. DeSantis said their businesses will begin phase one when it is safer.

Parks, golf courses and other outdoor recreation areas already began reopening in some South Florida counties Wednesday.