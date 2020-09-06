More Than 12,000 People Have Died From COVID-Related Causes in Florida

What to Know Florida reported 2,564 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, for a total of 646,431

38 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents were also reported

Miami-Dade and Broward combined for nearly 235,000 COVID-19 cases

More than 12,000 people have died in the state of Florida due to coronavirus-related causes, according to the latest figures released by the state's Department of Health.

Florida added 2,564 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing its total to 646,431.

Confirmed deaths increased by only 38 residents, while the number of non-resident fatalities stayed at 152, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state to 12,001.

Deaths may have occurred days or weeks before they are reported, since it takes time to confirm that they were coronavirus-related.

With deaths and hospitalizations waning, the percent of tests coming back positive is one gauge of how well the state is holding the virus at bay.

That daily rate for all tests decreased from 8% to 6.6% among Saturday's results, while the positivity rate for new cases also decreased, from 5.86% to 5.1%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 161,363 cases, an increase of 345 since Saturday, along with 2,655 COVID-related deaths, five more than were reported Saturday.

In Broward County, there were 73,293 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 180, along with 1,215 virus related deaths, the same figure as Saturday.

Palm Beach County had 43,067 cases and 1,166 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 1,764 cases and 16 deaths.