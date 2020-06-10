coronavirus

More Than 1,300 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,800

Miami-Dade surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 cases

What to Know

  • Florida reported 1,371 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 36 new virus-related deaths
  • Miami-Dade's case total rose above 20,000 for the first time
  • Statewide, more than 1,280,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.3%

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,300 Wednesday, as the state reported three dozen new virus-related deaths.

With 1,371 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 67,371, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 36 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,801.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 20,277, out of 214,841 tested, or about 9.4% positive. The county's virus-related deaths rose to 784.

In Broward County, there were 8,193 COVID-19 cases reported out of 130,744 tested, or about 6.3% positive. The county had 349 virus-related deaths, three more than Tuesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 7,678 cases and 397 deaths. Monroe County had 116 cases and 1 new death, bringing their total to 5.

Statewide, more than 1,280,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.3%. More than 11,300 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

