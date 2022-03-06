Florida Keys

More Than 150 Haitian Migrants Land in the Florida Keys

Multiple agencies responded to a call of a wooden vessel carrying between 150 and 200 Haitian migrants in the shallow waters off Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo Sunday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

USCG, Boarder Patrol, Monroe County, Miami Dade Fire Rescue were all on the scene responding to the latest migrant vessel trying to reach the United States.

Witness video shows some of the migrants swimming to shore.

According to the Coast Guard, at least one person was injured but there is no concrete information on where the injured person was taken or where the other migrants were being taken.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

   

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysHaitiKey Largohiatian migrants
