More than 1,700 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, Bringing Total Past 77,000

What to Know More than 600 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach

Overall, more than 1,700 cases were confirmed in the state Monday

Seven new virus-related deaths were confirmed in Florida

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,700 Monday, as the state reported seven new virus-related deaths.

With 1,758 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 77,326, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. The state had reported more than 2,000 new cases on Sunday and more than 2,500 new cases Saturday.

Another seven new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,938.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 22,197, out of 237,770 tested, with the positive rate staying at around 9.3%. The county's virus-related deaths rose to 826.

In Broward County, there were 9,086 COVID-19 cases reported out of 143,949 tested, or about 6.3% positive. The county had 358 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 9,015 cases and 429 deaths. Monroe County had 130 cases and 4 reported deaths

Statewide, more than 1,431,800 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive remaining around 5.4%. More than 12,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.