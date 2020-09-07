More Than 1,800 New COVID Cases Reported in Florida

What to Know Florida reported 1,838 new COVID-19 cases Monday, for a total of 648,269

22 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents were also reported

Miami-Dade and Broward combined for over 235,000 COVID-19 cases

More than 12,000 people have died in the state of Florida due to coronavirus-related causes, according to the latest figures released by the state's Department of Health.

Florida added 1,838 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing its total to 648,269.

Confirmed deaths increased by only 22 residents, while the number of non-resident fatalities stayed at 152, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state to 12,023.

Deaths may have occurred days or weeks before they are reported, since it takes time to confirm that they were coronavirus-related.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 161,637 cases, an increase of 274 since Sunday, along with 2,658 COVID-related deaths, three more than were reported Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 73,426 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 133, along with 1,220.

Palm Beach County had 43,187 cases and 1,168 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 1,761 cases and 19 deaths.