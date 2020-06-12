More Than 1,900 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, Another Record High for a Single Day

What to Know Florida set a record high in daily reported COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row Friday

With 1,902 new cases, the state's total rose to 70,971, according to the Florida Department of Health

Another 29 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,877

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,900 Friday, the second day in a row that the state reported a daily high in reported cases.

With 1,902 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 70,971, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. The state had reported 1,698 new cases on Thursday.

Another 29 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,877.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 20,872, out of 222,778 tested, with the positive rate staying at around 9.4%. The county's virus-related deaths rose to 809.

In Broward County, there were 8,589 COVID-19 cases reported out of 136,511 tested, or about 6.3% positive. The county had 350 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 8,209 cases and 416 deaths. Monroe County had 121 cases and 4 reported deaths

Statewide, more than 1,336,800 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive remaining around 5.3%. More than 11,700 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.