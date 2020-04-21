More Than $200,000 in Refunds Secured as Florida Cracks Down on Coronavirus Price Gouging

More than $240,000 in refunds have been secured for Florida shoppers as the state continues to crack down on coronavirus price gouging.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says more than 4,500 referrals have been sent to stores and 65 subpoenas have been issued for further investigation.

“Since the emergency declaration, we have been working diligently to review and act on the thousands of price gouging reports flooding into our office,” Moody said. “Our first goal is to stop price gouging in real time so Floridians can afford the essential commodities they need to protect their health.”

Violators can face a $1,000 fine for each violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations in a single day.

Consumers can report price gouging through the state’s hotline (866) – 9NO – SCAM. Or, by downloading the NO SCAM smartphone app.