More Than $200,000 in Refunds Secured as Florida Cracks Down on Coronavirus Price Gouging

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Seniors shop for groceries during special hours open to seniors and the disabled at Northgate Gonzalez Market, a Hispanic specialty supermarket, on March 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Northgate Gonzalez Market is opening all of its Southern California locations one hour early, from 7:00-8:00 a.m., exclusively for senior citizens and disabled customers, amidst panic buying in some stores during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

More than $240,000 in refunds have been secured for Florida shoppers as the state continues to crack down on coronavirus price gouging.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says more than 4,500 referrals have been sent to stores and 65 subpoenas have been issued for further investigation.

“Since the emergency declaration, we have been working diligently to review and act on the thousands of price gouging reports flooding into our office,” Moody said. “Our first goal is to stop price gouging in real time so Floridians can afford the essential commodities they need to protect their health.”

Violators can face a $1,000 fine for each violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations in a single day.

Consumers can report price gouging through the state’s hotline (866) – 9NO – SCAM. Or, by downloading the NO SCAM smartphone app.

