More Than 22,000 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State’s Death Toll Approaches 600

Florida surpassed 22,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, as the state's death toll related to the virus approached 600.

About 450 new cases were reported in the state Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 22,081, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 20 deaths were added, bringing the coronavirus-related death toll in the state to 591. More than half of the deaths were in South Florida, as Miami-Dade led the state with 146 deaths related to the virus.

Palm Beach County had 105 reported deaths, followed by Broward with 92. Monroe County had 3 reported deaths.

Miami-Dade County continued to account for about 36 percent of the state's cases, with 7,863. Broward had 3,334 reported cases and Palm Beach had 1,782.

Florida's hot spot in the City of Miami had 4,730 cases. Hollywood had 979 and Hialeah's total continued to climb, to 974.

More than 3,000 people have been hospitalized in Florida to date, and more than 211,000 have been tested.

NBC 6’s Steve Litz reports on the complicated task of reopening South Florida after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

On Tuesday, Florida's teachers union called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to keep campuses closed through the end of the school year, saying the coronavirus outbreak “presents a threat we cannot control.”

DeSantis said at a Tuesday news conference that he is not going to reopen the schools until it can be done safely and any decision will be done in consultation with superintendents and parents. He said schools will be discussed by a task force on reopening the state that he intends to appoint this week.

Also Tuesday, DeSantis announced that the federal government has approved 52,000 small business loans totaling $12.5 billion for Florida. He said some Floridians who have lost their jobs have started receiving the $600 weekly federal unemployment supplement.

“Everything is teed up and ready to go,” DeSantis said about the loans. “That is going to be a really important lifeline for Florida's small businesses, which have really been hit hard.”