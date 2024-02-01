Opa-locka

More than 24 crews dispatched after fire erupts at Opa-Locka commercial plaza

Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at an Opa-Locka commercial plaza overnight.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, more than 24 units were dispatched to the 13000 block of NW 42nd Avenue just before midnight Wednesday.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof.

Fire officials said first responders made entry into the building and when they found the source of the fire, they quickly deployed a fire line to extinguish it.

Due to the need for additional manpower, the call was upgraded to a 2nd alarm.

There were no reported injuries or transports and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

