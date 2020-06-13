Florida Continues to Set Records For Daily COVID-19 Case Count; 2,500 New Cases Reported Saturday

What to Know Florida set a record high in daily reported COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row Saturday

With 2,581 new cases, the state's total rose to 73,552, according to the Florida Department of Health

Another 54 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,925

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 2,500 Saturday, the third day in a row that the state reported a record daily high in reported cases.

With 2,581 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 73,552, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. The state had reported 1,902 new cases on Friday and 1,698 on Thursday.

Another 54 new deaths related to the virus were also confirmed Saturday, bringing the state's total to 2,925.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 21,633 as the county's virus-related deaths rose to 822.

In Broward County, there were 8,864 COVID-19 cases reported with 357 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 8,442 cases and 425 deaths. Monroe County had 128 cases and 4 reported deaths.

Statewide, more than 1,371,400 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive remaining around 5.4%. More than 11,800 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

At a news conference in Coral gables Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the recent increase in numbers had more to do with widespread testing and outbreaks among agriculture workers rather than the state's reopening, which began early last month.

DeSantis also said testing has expanded to include people who are asymptomatic and under age 65, and said three times as many tests are being done now compared with at the end of March.

"I think it's important for people to understand who is being tested now compared to who was being tested in March and early April," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said that since Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been down about 13% in Miami-Dade and about 50% in Duval County.