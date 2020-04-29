More Than 33,000 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as Death Toll Passes 1,200

Nearly 350 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Florida Wednesday along with 47 new deaths, bringing the state's virus-related death toll to 1,218.

The Florida Department of Health reported 33,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 5,400 people hospitalized in the state to-date.

In Miami-Dade County, there were 11,927 cases, about 37 percent of the state's total, while Broward had 4,898 cases. Palm Beach had 2,911 cases, while Monroe had just 78.

Coronavirus-related deaths in three counties increased, with 338 in Miami-Dade, 182 in Broward, and 178 in Palm Beach. Monroe had no new deaths, and the county's toll remained at 3.

The news comes as certain public spaces in South Florida began to reopen to residents with restrictions in place.

Miami-Dade and Broward began with reopenings of certain parks, waterways and golf courses, though certain cities including Miami and Pembroke Pines chose to keep their parks closed for the time being.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was expected to release his plan later Wednesday for the reopening of the state. DeSantis' "safer at home" order has been in place since April 1.