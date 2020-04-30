More Than 33,600 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, With 1,268 Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added nearly 500 new coronavirus cases and 50 new virus-related deaths Thursday, as most of the state prepared to begin the first phase of reopening.

Another 497 confirmed coronavirus cases pushed the state's total to 33,690, while the state's COVID-19-related death toll rose to 1,268, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, nearly 5,600 people have been hospitalized for the virus to-date, and more than 384,000 have been tested.

Miami-Dade had 12,063 cases Thursday, along with 352 deaths, both tops among Florida counties. Broward County had 4,953 cases, and 185 reported deaths.

Palm Beach County had 2,963 cases and 186 deaths, while Monroe had 79 cases and 3 deaths.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen Monday at 25 percent capacity, as long as the local government allows it, under phase 1 of the state's slow climb from the economic abyss caused by the coronavirus.

DeSantis said Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties won't begin reopening on Monday, saying their businesses will begin phase one when it is safer.

While South Florida will have to wait longer for reopening certain businesses and restaurants, certain municipalities began the reopening of public spaces Wednesday.

Miami-Dade and Broward opened certain parks, marinas and golf courses, with strict limitations.