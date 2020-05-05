More Than 37,400 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State’s Death Toll Reaches 1,471

What to Know Florida reported 542 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 37,439

The state also reported 72 new COVID-19-related deaths, putting Florida's death toll at 1,471

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for more than 600 of the state's virus-related deaths

More than 540 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Tuesday bringing the state's total cases to more than 37,400, while the state's virus-related death toll continued to climb.

Deaths in the state reached 1,471, 72 more than were reported Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Miami-Dade County continued to be the state's epicenter for COIVD-19, with 13,224 cases and 407 virus-related deaths.

Broward County had 5,492 cases and 215 deaths, while Palm Beach had 3,390 cases and 205 deaths. Monroe County stood at 80 cases and 3 deaths.

Among Florida's cities, Miami had the most cases, with 8,275. Next was Hialeah, with 1,630, followed by Hollywood, with 1,313 cases, and Fort Lauderdale, with 1,290.

Statewide, more than 6,300 people have been hospitalized for reasons related to the virus to-date. More than 467,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, with about 8 percent testing positive.

Florida partially reopened Monday, allowing restaurants and shops in most of the state to open at 25% capacity in hopes of kick-starting the ailing economy after weeks of coronavirus -related shutdowns.

Florida's Phase One reopening excludes Miami-Dade, Broward, or Palm Beach counties, where the outbreak has been worse and officials want more time to ensure the virus is under control.

Restaurants, stores, museums and libraries in the rest of the state were allowed to reopen at limited capacity Monday and elective surgeries were allowed to resume. Sports teams were allowed to resume play, but without spectators. Public schools, however, remain shut and students are participating in distance learning through the end of the school year.