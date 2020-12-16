Fort Lauderdale

More Than $400 Million in Seized Cocaine and Marijuana Offloaded at Port Everglades

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than $411 million worth of cocaine and marijuana seized by the U.S. Coast Guard was offloaded at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning.

The massive amount of drugs, which includes 23,000 pounds of cocaine and about 8,000 pounds of marijuana, was offloaded by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James.

Officials said the drugs were confiscated during multiple operations in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific.

Local

Siesta Key 3 hours ago

Florida Man Is Bitten by Shark, Walks Home Bleeding

News You Should Know 7 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Nursing Homes to Start Vaccinating Residents, Annual Food Basket Giveaway Gets New Look

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdalePort Evergladesus coast guard
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us