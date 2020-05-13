More Than 42,400 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, With 1,827 Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 42,402

Florida also reported 48 new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's total to 1,827

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for nearly 20,500 COVID-19 cases

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by nearly 500 Wednesday, as the state's death toll increased by almost 50.

With 479 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total was at 42,402, according to figures released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 48 deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 1,827.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 14,468, about 35 percent of the state's total, along with 518 deaths. Broward County had 5,998 COVID-19 cases and 267 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 4,176 cases and 254 deaths, while Monroe County had 96 cases and 3 deaths.

Among Florida's cities, Miami was first for cases with 9,071, followed by Hialeah with 1,725. Fort Lauderdale had 1,396 and Hollywood had 1,388 cases.

Statewide, more than 595,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with a positive rate of about 7 percent, according to the department of health.

Meanwhile, Florida's two largest and hardest-hit counties - Miami-Dade and Broward - appeared to be headed toward the partial reopening of their economies next week from the coronavirus shutdown, finalizing plans that would impose severe restrictions mirroring the rest of the state.

The two counties are finishing preparations that would allow retailers, restaurants and personal care businesses such as barber shops and salons to reopen on Monday, about two months after they closed.

While details aren't complete, Miami-Dade and Broward's current plans call for restaurants and retail stores reopening under the state's rules that limit them to to 25% capacity indoors. Restaurants with outdoor seating would have to keep tables six feet apart. Cities could enact tighter restrictions.

The rest of the state began reopening last week.