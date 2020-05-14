More Than 43,200 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 1,875

What to Know Florida reported 43,210 COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 1,875 virus-related deaths

Miami-Dade and Broward have now combined for more than 800 coronavirus-related deaths

More than 7,700 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 800 Wednesday, as the state's death toll also increased by nearly 50.

With 808 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total was at 43,210, according to figures released Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 48 deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 1,875.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 14,742, still about 35 percent of the state's total, along with 535 deaths. Broward County had 6,057 COVID-19 cases and 267 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 4,278 cases and 263 deaths, while Monroe County had 95 cases and 3 deaths.

Statewide, more than 7,700 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, while more than 609,000 have been tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference in Doral with Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Broward Mayor Dale Holness, where he was expected to discuss the plan to partially reopen the economies of both counties.

While the rest of the state's economy reopened last week, Miami-Dade and Broward, the counties hardest-hit by COVID-19 in the state, have remained shut down for nearly two months.

Gimenez and leaders from Broward have been developing plans for both counties to reopen on Monday, with certain cities reopening at a slightly slower pace.