More Than 44,000 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 1,917

What to Know Florida's COVID-19 case total rose to 44,138 Friday, while the state's virus-related death roll rose to 1,917

Miami-Dade and Broward have now combined for more than 21,000 cases

Nearly 630,000 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, and more than 7,950 have been hospitalized throughout the state to-date

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 900 Friday, as the state 42 new virus-related deaths.

With 928 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 44,138, according to figures released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 42 deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 1,917.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 15,011, still about 35 percent of the state's total.. Broward County had 6,133 COVID-19 cases.

Palm Beach County had 4,391 cases, while Monroe County had 95 cases.

Among Florida's cities, Miami had the most cases with 9,277, followed by hialeah with 1,817. Fort Lauderdale had 1,420 cases, and Hollywood had 1,419.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the state would be moving to a "full phase one" reopening on Monday. Gyms and fitness centers in the state outside of Miami-Dade and broward will be allowed to open, and restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to operate at 50% indoor capacity.

Miami-Dade and Broward, the two Florida counties hit hardest by coronavirus infections, will begin slowly reopening Monday, with restaurants and retail shops allowed to bring in customers at a limited capacity.

Spas, bars, gyms, beaches, movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar businesses will still be closed.