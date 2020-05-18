More Than 46,400 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Approaches 2,000

What to Know Another 854 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Florida Monday

The state also reported 24 new deaths related to the virus

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for more than 22,000 COVID-19 cases

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 850 Monday, as the state reported 24 new virus-related deaths.

With 854 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 46,442, according to figures released Monday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 24 deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 1,997.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 15,864, still about 35 percent of the state's total. Broward County had 6,322 COVID-19 cases.

Palm Beach County had 4,658 cases, while Monroe County had 99 cases.

With the new reported deaths, Miami-Dade's total rose to 566, while Broward had 281. Palm Beach County had 275 virus-related deaths, while Monroe County remained at 3.

Meanwhile, South Florida was beginning to slowly reopen for the first time since it was essentially shut down by the coronavirus outbreak.

Phase one of Florida's reopening began in Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday for restaurants and other non-essential businesses.

Miami Beach is waiting until Wednesday to reopen retail stores, grooming services and museums. Restaurants will follow on May 27.

The Florida Keys will be reopening to tourists on June 1, two months after the island chain closed to visitors.