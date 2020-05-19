More Than 46,900 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Passes 2,000

What to Know Florida reported 502 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 46,944

The state reported 55 new virus-related deaths, increasing Florida's total to 2,052

Of the deaths, 860 have been in Miami-Dade and Broward

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 500 Tuesday, as the state reported 55 new virus-related deaths.

With 502 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 46,944, according to figures released Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 55 deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,052.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 15,942, still about 35 percent of the state's total. Broward County had 6,369 COVID-19 cases.

Palm Beach County had 4,699 cases, while Monroe County had 99 cases.

With the new reported deaths, Miami-Dade's total rose to 578, while Broward had 282 deaths. Palm Beach County had 284 virus-related deaths, while Monroe County remained at 3.

Statewide, more than 717,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, and nearly 8,500 have been hospitalized in the state to-date.

Meanwhile, Florida’s two biggest counties - Miami-Dade and Broward - joined the rest of the state on Monday in reopening nonessential businesses and restaurants after widespread coronavirus closures, but areas popular among visitors maintained restrictions as a precaution.

Miami Beach and the city of Miami were delaying opening retail, hair salons and barbershops until later this week and restaurants until later this month.

In the rest of the state, Florida allowed restaurants and shops to expand their capacity on Monday from 25% to 50%. The state also allowed gyms, libraries and museums to reopen at limited capacity.

Residents started to take steps back toward normalcy, with barbershops making their first snips in weeks, cafe owners handling lunch rushes and fitness centers trying to figure out how to accommodate the new rules.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez expressed frustration on Monday that some of the largest municipalities within the county as the city of Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach decided to delay their reopening, creating confusion among residents and business owners who travel within municipalities.

“We allow things to happen in the cities and then the cities can be more restrictive if they want to. Do I want more consistency? Yes,” Gimenez said.