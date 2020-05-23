More Than 50,000 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,232

What to Know Florida reported 676 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 42 new deaths

With the new figures, Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for 921 virus-related deaths

The state has performed more than 858,000 COVID-19 tests

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 670 Friday, as the state reported 42 new virus-related deaths.

With 676 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 50,127, according to figures released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

With 42 new deaths related to the virus confirmed, the state's total rose to 2,232.

Miami-Dade County had 16,694 COVID-19 cases and 629 virus-related deaths as of Friday. Broward had 6,649 cases and 292 deaths.

Palm Beach County had 5,140 cases and 315 deaths, while Monroe had 107 cases and three deaths.

Statewide, more than 9,300 people have been hospitalized to-date, and Florida has performed over 858,000 COVID-19 tests.