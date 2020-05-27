More Than 52,600 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Passes 2,300

What to Know Florida reported 379 new COVID-19 cases and 60 new virus-related deaths Wednesday

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for more than 24,000 COVID-19 cases

More than 935,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Florida

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by nearly 400 Wednesday, as the state reported 60 new virus-related deaths.

With 379 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 52,634, according to figures released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 60 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,319. Just seven new virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday, but the disparity may have to do with it being the day after Memorial Day.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 17,225, and virus-related deaths in the county rose to 655. Broward County had 6,925 COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths.

Palm Beach County had 5,455 cases and 320 deaths, while Monroe County had 107 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 935,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.6. More than 9,600 hospitalizations have been reported in Florida to-date.

Meanwhile, restaurants and hair salons in some Miami-Dade cities began their partial reopening Wednesday.

Restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah reopened inside dining areas at 50% capacity.