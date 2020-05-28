More Than 53,200 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,364

What to Know Florida reported 651 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new virus-related deaths Thursday

The state's case total rose to 53,285, while total deaths were at 2,364

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for more than 24,200 cases

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 650 Thursday, as the state reported 45 new virus-related deaths.

With 651 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 53,285, according to figures released Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 45 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,364. The state had reported 60 new deaths on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 17,396, 171 more than were reported Wednesday. The county's virus-related deaths rose by 14, to 669.

In Broward County there were 6,870 COVID-19 cases reported and two new deaths, raising the total to 307.

Palm Beach County had 5,541 cases and 327 deaths, 7 more than were reported Wednesday.

Monroe County's figures stayed the same, with 107 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 953,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.5. Nearly 9,800 hospitalizations have been reported in Florida to-date.